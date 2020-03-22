Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Acquired by Twin Securities Inc.

Twin Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,187 shares during the period. Allergan makes up about 24.7% of Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Allergan worth $38,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 409,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 432,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.29.

AGN traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $170.88. 5,986,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,986. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

