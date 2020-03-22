Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $292,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,308.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,467,000. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,663,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

Shares of AMZN traded down $34.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,846.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,817,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,164. The firm has a market cap of $936.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,977.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,841.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.