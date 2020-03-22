AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 5,741,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,135. The company has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

