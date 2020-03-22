Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

EVFM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $40,565.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,578 shares of company stock valued at $100,760. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $58,441,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $20,717,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 7,336.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.34. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

