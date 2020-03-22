Analysts Anticipate Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.59. Kemper posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

KMPR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 769,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kemper has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

