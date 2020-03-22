Analysts Anticipate Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TS. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,276. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

