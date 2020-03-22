Analysts Expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Heska reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti raised their price target on Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. 86,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.34. Heska has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heska by 27.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heska by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

