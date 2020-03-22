AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ANAB stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $366.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

