AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ANAB stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $366.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Analyst Recommendations for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit