Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is RA Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 17.7% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $582,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 138,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,556. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average is $119.22.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

