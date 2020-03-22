Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Atrion stock opened at $617.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.36. Atrion has a 1 year low of $592.55 and a 1 year high of $948.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
