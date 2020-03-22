Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Atrion stock opened at $617.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.36. Atrion has a 1 year low of $592.55 and a 1 year high of $948.03.

Get Atrion alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,374,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.