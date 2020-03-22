Autonio (NIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $714.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 94.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Autonio has traded 365.3% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex and Exrates. Autonio has a market cap of $334,177.86 and $714.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.02639545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00193176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Exrates, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

