Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Banc of California reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley downgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banc of California by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

