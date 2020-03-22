BidaskClub Downgrades Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) to Sell

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

TSG traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,830. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,269 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

