BidaskClub Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANAB. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB opened at $13.25 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 85.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 35.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $66,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.