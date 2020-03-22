BidaskClub Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Buy

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANAB. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ANAB opened at $13.25 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 85.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 35.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $66,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit