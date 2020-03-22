BidaskClub Lowers Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,084. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $748,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,803 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

