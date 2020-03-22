BidaskClub Lowers Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,084. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $748,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,803 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Analyst Recommendations for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit