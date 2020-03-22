Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.17.

BIIB stock traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.77. 2,730,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Biogen by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

