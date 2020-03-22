Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $215.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,404,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,913. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

