Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 392,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,840. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

