Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to report sales of $65.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $66.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $53.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $317.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $317.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $331.38 million, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $332.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 401,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $103.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 62,632 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

