Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.30 Million

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to report sales of $65.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $66.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $53.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $317.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $317.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $331.38 million, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $332.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 401,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $103.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 62,632 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit