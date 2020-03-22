Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $349.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

