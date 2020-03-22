Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Cabot Microelectronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cabot Microelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

CCMP opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

