Canaccord Genuity Trims AAR (NYSE:AIR) Target Price to $25.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 1,317,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,018. AAR has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $449.69 million, a P/E ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AAR will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

