Cato (NYSE:CATO) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Cato (NYSE:CATO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cato had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter.

NYSE CATO opened at $11.28 on Friday. Cato has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. This is a positive change from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

