Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. First Analysis raised Chegg from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of CHGG opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,061,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,248 shares of company stock worth $22,436,654. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

