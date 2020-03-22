Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $38.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,225,000 shares of company stock worth $121,734,250 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

