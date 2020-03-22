Citigroup Downgrades AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Sell

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 5,741,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.62. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 230,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

