CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.96 Million

Brokerages predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $165.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.80 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $152.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $684.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.99 million to $710.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $709.57 million, with estimates ranging from $685.64 million to $739.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,499,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 3,138,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,994. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

