Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.67 on Friday. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

