Deutsche Bank Lowers TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $36.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 12.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 36.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Analyst Recommendations for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

