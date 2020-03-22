Deutsche Bank Upgrades UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) to Buy

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $308.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

Shares of UNH traded down $13.21 on Friday, hitting $206.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,362,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,100. The company has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.19 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,797,150 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 22,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

