DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.60%. DouYu International’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DouYu International updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $7.25 on Friday. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.