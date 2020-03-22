Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Fluidigm posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLDM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fluidigm from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Fluidigm stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 1,267,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $97.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at $418,571.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 12,257 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 102,257 shares of company stock worth $316,315. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fluidigm by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fluidigm by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

