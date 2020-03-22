General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Raised to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.11.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. 11,007,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.