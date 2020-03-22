General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.11.

General Mills stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,007,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after buying an additional 151,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

