Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Announces Earnings Results

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million.

Shares of ENT opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

