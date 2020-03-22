Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.28.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $66.36. 11,540,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,057,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

