Goldman Sachs Group Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $135.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on URI. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.10. 2,510,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,832. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

