Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

