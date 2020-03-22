Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $160.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.88.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,992. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.79 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $202,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.