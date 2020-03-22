Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average of $150.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hershey by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.