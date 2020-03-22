Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.79 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

