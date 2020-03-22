Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 176.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 307,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 118.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 109,328 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $4,928,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 6,262,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,517,924.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.