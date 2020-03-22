Imperial Capital Trims ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price to $46.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price decreased by Imperial Capital from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

VIAC traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,490,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,648,318. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.44.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 3,500 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. purchased 16,025 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

