Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,356.18 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $11,356.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,205,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,005,361.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,948 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $19,781.08.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,943 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,159.55.

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 24,121 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $164,746.43.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,403 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $23,786.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.11. Tiptree Inc has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,363,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tiptree by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

