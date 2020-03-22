JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $1,540.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,955.77.

BKNG opened at $1,177.43 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,150.00 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,736.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,923.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 79.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

