Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.454-11.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.52 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

