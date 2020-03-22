Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 543,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $9,920,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 279,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

