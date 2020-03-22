Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.
Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 543,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.03.
About Liberty Braves Group Series C
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
