Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 543,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,875. The company has a market capitalization of $628.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,920,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.