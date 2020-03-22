Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 543,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,875. The company has a market capitalization of $628.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.03.
Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.