Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,540,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

