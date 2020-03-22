Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VIVO. Canaccord Genuity restated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of VIVO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 851,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,215. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

